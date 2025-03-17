EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 202,366.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In related news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $163,872.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,424.78. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $167,378.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,795 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,545.10. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,888 shares of company stock worth $1,921,588. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $30.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 171.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

