EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $81.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

