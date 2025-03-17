EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,542 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1,371.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.38 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.