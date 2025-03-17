EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 2,104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 545,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of YMM stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.25.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.1444 dividend. This is an increase from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

