Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exicure stock. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,308 shares during the quarter. Exicure comprises 0.9% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 10.79% of Exicure worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exicure alerts:

Exicure Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.84. Exicure has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.