Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,559,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.4 %

FICO stock opened at $1,802.42 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,845.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,983.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total value of $1,119,336.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,921.94. This trade represents a 68.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.