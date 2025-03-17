Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,497 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.