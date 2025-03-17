Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $172.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.40 and its 200-day moving average is $257.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.10 and a 1-year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.