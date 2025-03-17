Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $161.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.03 and a 200-day moving average of $174.48. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.25 and a one year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

