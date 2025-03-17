Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EAGG opened at $47.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

