Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in FMC by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FMC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $41.78 on Monday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

