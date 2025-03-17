Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5,527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CTRE stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

