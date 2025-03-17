Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,489,000 after buying an additional 427,872 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,263,000 after buying an additional 262,800 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $61.84 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

