Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. State Street Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,068,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,659,000 after acquiring an additional 617,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,362,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,646,000 after purchasing an additional 120,212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,267,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,237,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,934,000 after purchasing an additional 802,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $29.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.