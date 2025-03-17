Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDEM. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Dahring Cusmano LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

