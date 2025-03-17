First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 68,824 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,824 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citizens by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 46,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citizens by 24.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 4.5 %

Citizens stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.11. Citizens, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Citizens had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.87%. Research analysts forecast that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of Citizens to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Citizens Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Further Reading

