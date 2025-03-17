First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 916,210 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 436.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,126,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916,210 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 62.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3,808,900.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38,089 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Douglas Elliman Profile

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $243.32 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.