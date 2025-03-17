First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 638.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,995,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913,431 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TransAlta by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,622,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 935,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,593,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 408,184 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 37.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,286,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 352,860 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Price Performance

TAC stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.89. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TAC

TransAlta Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.