First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Melius Research upgraded Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.