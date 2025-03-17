First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Quanta Services Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $261.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.11 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.19 and its 200 day moving average is $304.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

