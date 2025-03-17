First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,335,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,332,000 after purchasing an additional 108,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Revvity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,180,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,767,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revvity by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,685,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,108,000 after acquiring an additional 690,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 980,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Revvity Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $112.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.93.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.