First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes $588,000 Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 267.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Insider Transactions at OneWater Marine

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 682,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,467.20. The trade was a 2.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $16.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.59. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.30. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.