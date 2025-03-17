First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,039 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock opened at $104.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,043.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.80. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $181.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

