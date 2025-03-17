First National Advisers LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $73.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $84.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

