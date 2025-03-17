First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) is Rockport Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Rockport Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,857 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 35.1% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $78,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $43.06 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.87.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

