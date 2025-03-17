Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.39 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.4% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $275.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $198.94 and a 1 year high of $276.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.