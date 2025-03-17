Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKIE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,667,000. RPOA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 574,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKIE opened at $78.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $773.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.87.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.