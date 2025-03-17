Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the February 13th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Fobi AI Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FOBIF opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Fobi AI has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
Fobi AI Company Profile
