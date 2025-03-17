FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in FormFactor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in FormFactor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in FormFactor by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of FORM stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FORM

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,212,338.38. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.