Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives $82.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

FWONA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FWONA

Formula One Group Trading Up 2.9 %

FWONA opened at $78.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 0.15. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $95.33.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.