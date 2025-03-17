Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.64.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This trade represents a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortive by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

