Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CMS Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,285.15. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,720. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $72.83 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $75.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

