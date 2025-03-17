Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 218 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 20.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $68.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $78.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.51.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,340.34. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $309,425.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,622.48. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

