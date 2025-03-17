Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

