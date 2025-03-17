Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $510,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,062,000 after acquiring an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 13,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,024 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Biogen by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,216,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,461,000 after acquiring an additional 319,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Biogen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,595,000 after acquiring an additional 202,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $139.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.51 and a 52 week high of $238.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

