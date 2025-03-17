Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,732 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $68.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

