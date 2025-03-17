Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 13,757 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

UBER stock opened at $71.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.