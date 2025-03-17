Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $109.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.35 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

