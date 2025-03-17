Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,163,000 after buying an additional 23,464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 994,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 97,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,907.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 91,291 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 3.9 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $97.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

