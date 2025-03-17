Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 822 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in AppFolio by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 22.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

AppFolio Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of APPF opened at $216.74 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.01 and a 52-week high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $213,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,565.30. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

