Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

