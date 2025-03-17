GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod Sells 5,000 Shares

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.07, for a total value of C$155,350.00.

Shares of GDI opened at C$30.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a one year low of C$29.64 and a one year high of C$41.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.37 million, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities raised GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.42.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

