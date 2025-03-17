Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $24.31 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gentex

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.