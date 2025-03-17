Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 681.0 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Down 9.5 %
GRRMF stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15.
About Gerresheimer
