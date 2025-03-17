Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 78.02%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

