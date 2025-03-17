Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.
Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.
Gladstone Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
