Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.19 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.02% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

