Glenview Trust co Decreases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Glenview Trust co decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $259,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 166,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 5,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.9 %

PHM stock opened at $103.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.54 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,980.80. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

