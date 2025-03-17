Glenview Trust co Has $3.18 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $118.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

