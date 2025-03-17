Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $488.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 245,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 46,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

