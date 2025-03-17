GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $3.21 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,288 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $71.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

